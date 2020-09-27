3,914,188 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,914,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.54% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

