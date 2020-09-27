4,163 Shares in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,081,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 206,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

