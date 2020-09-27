4,304 Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 291,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,310,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,060.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,807.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,688,755 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,748. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.