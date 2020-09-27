47,312 Shares in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invacare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invacare by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invacare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Invacare stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

