5,276 Shares in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BOX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BOX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BOX opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

