6,402 Shares in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,796,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,207,000 after acquiring an additional 97,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 180,981 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

