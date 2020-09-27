648 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $153,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $53.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

