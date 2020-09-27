791 Shares in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medifast by 32.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $164.90 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $184.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

