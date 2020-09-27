860 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 35.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 366.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

