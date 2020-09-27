9,350 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.