9,783 Shares in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,010 shares of company stock worth $15,635,227 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of BE opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

