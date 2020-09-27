Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,690.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.