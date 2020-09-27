Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 21,881 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.59.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

