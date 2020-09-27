Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 481,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 443,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 408,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.