Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,105 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 37,500 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

