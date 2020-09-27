Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

