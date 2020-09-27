ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 565.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,364 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12,859.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.29. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

