ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.42% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 156.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter.

SBIO stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

