American International Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BristowGroupInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

BristowGroupInc . stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92. BristowGroupInc . has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.91.

In other BristowGroupInc . news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $16,530,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, BidaskClub cut BristowGroupInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About BristowGroupInc .

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

