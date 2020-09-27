American International Group Inc. Invests $66,000 in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DermTech by 149.9% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 71,407 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK opened at $10.40 on Friday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

