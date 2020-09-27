AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Position Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of ANAB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

