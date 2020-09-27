AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,280 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

