AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,845 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 664.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

