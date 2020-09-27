AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,926,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 726,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 167,372 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,574 in the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

