AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO opened at $43.71 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.