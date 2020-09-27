AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hub Group worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

