AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 100.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $62.02 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

