AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 139.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

