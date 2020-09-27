AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nordson by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nordson by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nordson by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $183.68 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

