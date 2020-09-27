AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 1,222.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of City Office REIT worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.15. City Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

