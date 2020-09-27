AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

