AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $318.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

