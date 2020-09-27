AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

