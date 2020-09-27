AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $568.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.04. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

