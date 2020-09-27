AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,875. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

