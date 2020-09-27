AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 335.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

