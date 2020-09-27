AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 254,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 129.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 729.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $639.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

