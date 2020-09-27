AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

