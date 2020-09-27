AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of ADVM opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $871.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

