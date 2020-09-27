AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,742 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Woodmark worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.