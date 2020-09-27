AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 219,389 Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Macerich as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,467,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.06.

MAC opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.76. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

