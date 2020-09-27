AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 168.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

