AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,389 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

