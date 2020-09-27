AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 124,401 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,401 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,165 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 65.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

