AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 157,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

