AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ambarella worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

AMBA stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

