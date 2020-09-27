AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 70,650 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Pfenex worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pfenex in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 120.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

