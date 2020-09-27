AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $494.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.