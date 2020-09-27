Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,729,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.27. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.