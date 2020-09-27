Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 313.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,446.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

